715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LS - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Tahoe LS, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Tungsten Metallic, Cloth, 1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Season Package, All-Weather Floor Mats, All-Weather Rear Cargo Mat (LPO), Black Assist Steps, Black Roof Rack Cross Rails, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Max Trailering Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Suspension Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished-Aluminum.This Tahoe LS has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LS Tahoe EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
