2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

36,750 KM

Details Description Features

$49,400

+ tax & licensing
LS - Remote Start, Driver Alert Pkg, 8 Passenger, Pwr Seats

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

36,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7001912
  • Stock #: 21-537A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 36,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LS - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Tahoe LS, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Tungsten Metallic, Cloth, 1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Season Package, All-Weather Floor Mats, All-Weather Rear Cargo Mat (LPO), Black Assist Steps, Black Roof Rack Cross Rails, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Max Trailering Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Suspension Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished-Aluminum.This Tahoe LS has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LS Tahoe EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

