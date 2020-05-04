Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Pwr Lift Gate

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Pwr Lift Gate

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 4942278
  2. 4942278
  3. 4942278
  4. 4942278
  5. 4942278
  6. 4942278
  7. 4942278
  8. 4942278
  9. 4942278
  10. 4942278
  11. 4942278
  12. 4942278
  13. 4942278
  14. 4942278
  15. 4942278
  16. 4942278
  17. 4942278
  18. 4942278
  19. 4942278
  20. 4942278
  21. 4942278
  22. 4942278
  23. 4942278
  24. 4942278
  25. 4942278
  26. 4942278
  27. 4942278
  28. 4942278
  29. 4942278
  30. 4942278
  31. 4942278
  32. 4942278
  33. 4942278
  34. 4942278
Contact Seller

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,241KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4942278
  • Stock #: 20-444A
  • VIN: 1GNEVJKWXJJ194263
Exterior Colour
Graphite Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival!*2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Traverse Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Satin Steel Metallic, Leather, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Floor Liner Package (LPO), Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Dual SkyScape, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.*This Traverse Premier has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Premier Traverse 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 45,241 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 61,935 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 60,858 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Send A Message