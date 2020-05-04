715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival!*2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Traverse Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Satin Steel Metallic, Leather, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Floor Liner Package (LPO), Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Dual SkyScape, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.*This Traverse Premier has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Premier Traverse 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic.
