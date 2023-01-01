Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

60,186 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
LT - Remote Start, Back Up Camera

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Remote Start, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9504469
  • Stock #: 4952A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4952A
  • Mileage 60,186 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Trax LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Trax LT, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black, Cloth, 2 USB Ports w/Auxiliary Input Jack, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Driver Power Lumbar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Trax LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Trax ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. It's said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to any combination of passengers and gear. Many owners appreciate the high-tech feature content, including the MyLink app, which allows remote smartphone control of numerous vehicle functions, as well as the back-up camera and built-in Wi-Fi. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

