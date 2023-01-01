Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

139,104 KM

Details Description

$22,942

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Premier - AWD - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

139,104KM
Used
  • Stock #: 163801
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB1JL163801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,104 KM

Vehicle Description

More Photos Coming Soon!!!


Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
Premium Bose Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Smart Access Doors
18" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Warning
Reverse Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
OnStar
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


All Wheel Drive
1.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 148lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.


At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

