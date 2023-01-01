Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2018 CHRYSLER 300S with 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 cylinders engine and 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise Control, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

2018 Chrysler 300

110,816 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chrysler 300

S Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler 300

S Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise Control

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 10696899
  2. 10696899
  3. 10696899
  4. 10696899
  5. 10696899
  6. 10696899
  7. 10696899
  8. 10696899
  9. 10696899
  10. 10696899
  11. 10696899
  12. 10696899
  13. 10696899
  14. 10696899
  15. 10696899
  16. 10696899
  17. 10696899
  18. 10696899
  19. 10696899
  20. 10696899
  21. 10696899
  22. 10696899
  23. 10696899
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG9JH245135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,816 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 CHRYSLER 300S with 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 cylinders engine and 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise Control, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise Control for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Chrysler 300 S Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise Control 110,816 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred Back-up camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Remote start, Cruise Control for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred Back-up camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Remote start, Cruise Control 60,609 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Back-up camera, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise Control for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Back-up camera, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise Control 159,380 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler 300