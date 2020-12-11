Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

45,352 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Touring L

Touring L

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6335888
  • Stock #: G12520A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Molten Silver
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Pacifica Touring L

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
KEYSENSE
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE FWD AUTOMATIC (STD)
Molten Silver
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE FWD Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK/ALLOY PERFORATED LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS
PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: 13 Alpine Speakers Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Power Passenger Lumbar Adjust 506 Watt Amplifier Front Passenger Auto Advance N Return 2nd Row USB Charge Port Active Noise Control System 3rd Row USB Char...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

