2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Smart Device Integration ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) KEYSENSE TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE FWD AUTOMATIC (STD) Molten Silver BLACK SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE FWD Automatic WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" ALUMINUM (STD) Requires Subscription BLACK/ALLOY PERFORATED LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: 13 Alpine Speakers Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Power Passenger Lumbar Adjust 506 Watt Amplifier Front Passenger Auto Advance N Return 2nd Row USB Charge Port Active Noise Control System 3rd Row USB Char...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.