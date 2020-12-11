2018 Chrysler Pacifica

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE FWD Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK/ALLOY PERFORATED LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS
PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: 13 Alpine Speakers Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Power Passenger Lumbar Adjust 506 Watt Amplifier Front Passenger Auto Advance N Return 2nd Row USB Charge Port Active Noise Control System 3rd Row USB Char...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.