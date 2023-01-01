2018 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 5 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10067016

10067016 Stock #: RF1637

RF1637 VIN: 2C3CDZAG4JH282467

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # RF1637

Mileage 96,556 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.