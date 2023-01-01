$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Durango
GT leather, heated seats, sunroof, memory seat, navigation, backup camera, backup sensors, rear air
- Listing ID: 10191054
- Stock #: T39430
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG5JC456214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Dodge Durango GT, 7 passenger, All Wheel Drive, leather, heated seats, sunroof, memory seat, navigation, backup camera, backup sensors, rear air, 193,000 km, $25,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
