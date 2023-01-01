Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

193,000 KM

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

GT leather, heated seats, sunroof, memory seat, navigation, backup camera, backup sensors, rear air

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

193,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191054
  • Stock #: T39430
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG5JC456214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Durango GT, 7 passenger, All Wheel Drive, leather, heated seats, sunroof, memory seat, navigation, backup camera, backup sensors, rear air, 193,000 km, $25,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

