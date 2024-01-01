$27,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Dodge Durango
GT - AWD - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START
2018 Dodge Durango
GT - AWD - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,124KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RDJDG6JC451958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 451958
- Mileage 134,124 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sporty SUV! - Exceptional Condition - Freshly Detailed
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 3rd-Row Seat (7-Passenger)
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Leather Seats w/ Suede Inserts
- Sunroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capable
- Remote Start
- Rearview Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Power Liftgate
- Tri-Zone Climate
- 20-Inch Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.dodge.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/durango.pdf
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 3rd-Row Seat (7-Passenger)
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Leather Seats w/ Suede Inserts
- Sunroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capable
- Remote Start
- Rearview Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Power Liftgate
- Tri-Zone Climate
- 20-Inch Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.dodge.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/durango.pdf
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Dodge Durango GT - AWD - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START 134,124 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - HUD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE 93,083 KM $23,885 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - DUAL DVD SCREENS - BACKUP CAM - SIRIUSXM - LOCAL VEHICLE 311,111 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Dodge Durango