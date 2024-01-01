2018 Dodge Durango

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Sporty SUV! - Exceptional Condition - Freshly Detailed<br></b></span><br><span></span><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- 3rd-Row Seat (7-Passenger)<br>- Heated Front & Rear Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Leather Seats w/ Suede Inserts<br>- Sunroof<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capable<br>- Remote Start<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- Rear Parking Sensors<br>- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- Proximity Keyless Entry<br>- Power Liftgate<br>- Tri-Zone Climate<br>- 20-Inch Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels<br>- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://www.dodge.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/durango.pdf target=_blank><span>https://www.dodge.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/durango.pdf</span></a><br><a href=https://www.dodge.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/durango.pdf target=_blank></a><br><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.</span><br><br><span>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.</span><br><br><span>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span><br></span></div>

2018 Dodge Durango

134,124 KM

Details Description Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Durango

GT - AWD - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Durango

GT - AWD - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,124KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG6JC451958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 451958
  • Mileage 134,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty SUV! - Exceptional Condition - Freshly Detailed

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 3rd-Row Seat (7-Passenger)
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Leather Seats w/ Suede Inserts
- Sunroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capable
- Remote Start
- Rearview Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Power Liftgate
- Tri-Zone Climate
- 20-Inch Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.dodge.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/durango.pdf

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT - AWD - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Dodge Durango GT - AWD - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START 134,124 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - HUD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - HUD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE 93,083 KM $23,885 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - DUAL DVD SCREENS - BACKUP CAM - SIRIUSXM - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2008 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - DUAL DVD SCREENS - BACKUP CAM - SIRIUSXM - LOCAL VEHICLE 311,111 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Durango