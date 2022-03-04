$50,400+ tax & licensing
306-242-0276
2018 Dodge Durango
GT -Awd, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Rem Start, Tow Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$50,400
- Listing ID: 8580728
- Stock #: 4384A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 51,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2018 Dodge Durango GT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Durango GT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, DB Black Crystal Clearcoat, Black Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 6-Passenger Seating, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Automatic temperature control, Blacktop Package, Body Color SRT Front Fascia, Brake assist, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, GT Gloss Black Badging, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Grille w/Black Texture, Performance Hood, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium LED Fog Lamps, Quick Order Package 2BC (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group IV, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum.2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT This Durango GT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department.
Vehicle Features
