2018 Dodge Durango

51,600 KM

Details Description Features

$50,400

+ tax & licensing
$50,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

GT -Awd, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Rem Start, Tow Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$50,400

+ taxes & licensing

51,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8580728
  • Stock #: 4384A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 51,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2018 Dodge Durango GT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Durango GT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, DB Black Crystal Clearcoat, Black Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 6-Passenger Seating, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Automatic temperature control, Blacktop Package, Body Color SRT Front Fascia, Brake assist, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, GT Gloss Black Badging, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Grille w/Black Texture, Performance Hood, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium LED Fog Lamps, Quick Order Package 2BC (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group IV, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum.2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT This Durango GT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
Performance hood
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
DB BLACK
WHEELS: 20" X 8" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS & SUBWOOFER -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black GT Badging Gloss Black Grille Wheels: 20" x 8" Gloss Black Aluminum Gloss Black Badges Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusX...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

