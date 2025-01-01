$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Seats
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Seats
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG3JR242850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP371
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what youre after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 129,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. GT is the top trim of the Dodge Grand Caravan and it shows in every detail. It comes with leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 9 amplified speakers with a subwoofer, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, remote start, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG3JR242850.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan