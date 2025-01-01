Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is a versatile and practical minivan known for its spacious interior, strong V6 engine, and user-friendly Stow n Go seating system. It offers seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, making it ideal for families or those needing extra room. </p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

138,592 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12622752

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1749488233
  2. 1749488233
  3. 1749488234
  4. 1749488234
  5. 1749488234
  6. 1749488233
  7. 1749488234
  8. 1749488234
  9. 1749488234
  10. 1749488233
  11. 1749488234
  12. 1749488233
  13. 1749488234
  14. 1749488233
  15. 1749488234
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,592KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG0JR289884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,592 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is a versatile and practical minivan known for its spacious interior, strong V6 engine, and user-friendly Stow 'n Go seating system. It offers seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, making it ideal for families or those needing extra room. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 134,600 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 200,997 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q7 PROGRESSIV for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Audi Q7 PROGRESSIV 148,400 KM $23,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan