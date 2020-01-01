Recent Arrival!*2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White, black Cloth, 17" Wheel Covers, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Black Side Roof Rails, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Accents, CD player, Climate Group, Cloth Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29G SXT, Radio: 130, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sunscreen Glass, SXT Badge, Telescoping steering wheel, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group.*This Grand Caravan SXT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge SXT Grand Caravan Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

BRIGHT WHITE

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)

UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats Body-Colour Exterior Accents Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd Row S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.