2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Stow N Go, Rear A/C, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Stow N Go, Rear A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,567KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4438869
  • Stock #: 2507A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1JR289931
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Recent Arrival!*2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White, black Cloth, 17" Wheel Covers, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Black Side Roof Rails, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Accents, CD player, Climate Group, Cloth Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29G SXT, Radio: 130, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sunscreen Glass, SXT Badge, Telescoping steering wheel, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group.*This Grand Caravan SXT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge SXT Grand Caravan Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  • CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats Body-Colour Exterior Accents Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd Row S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Send A Message