Recent Arrival!*2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White, black Cloth, 17" Wheel Covers, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Black Side Roof Rails, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Accents, CD player, Climate Group, Cloth Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29G SXT, Radio: 130, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sunscreen Glass, SXT Badge, Telescoping steering wheel, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group.*This Grand Caravan SXT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge SXT Grand Caravan Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.
