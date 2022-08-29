Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,729 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9040957
  • Stock #: TP8681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # TP8681
  • Mileage 95,729 KM

Vehicle Description

G CARAVAN CREW+

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Auxiliary Audio Input
3rd Row Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 95,729 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Trades...
 101,589 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 88,629 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory