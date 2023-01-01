Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,676 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Fresh Arrival. Text For Details - 639 4711839

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Fresh Arrival. Text For Details - 639 4711839

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9498082
  • Stock #: PP1860
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG4JR242856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 46,791 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 95,676 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 89,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory