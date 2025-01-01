$18,365+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad 7P - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - REAR DVD - NAVIGATION
2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad 7P - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - REAR DVD - NAVIGATION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$18,365
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,096KM
VIN 3C4PDDGG7JT311166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 311166
- Mileage 143,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Fully-Loaded SUV - Regularly Maintained
Elevate your family adventures with this 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Wrapped in Granite Crystal Metallic with sleek Black leather seating, this top-tier trim exudes both sophistication and versatility. Its accident-free, regularly maintained, and ready for the road ahead with confidence. Thanks to the Flexible Seating Group, it comfortably seats seven with a third row, easy access, and dedicated rear climate controls. The Uconnect 3 NAV system with its 8.4-inch touchscreen brings navigation and a backup camera together for seamless connectivity and peace of mind. Passengers will love the second-row 9-inch DVD screen from the Rear Seat Video Group - perfect for keeping kids entertained on long drives. Premium features like a power sunroof, heated steering wheel, and remote start elevate comfort in every season. Add in rear park assist and more, and you've got a well-rounded SUV thats built for Canadian living.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Rear DVD Screen (9-Inch)
- Navigation System
- Power Moonroof
- Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push-Button Start
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Fog Lamps
- Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails
- Body-Colour Fascia w/ Platinum Chrome Insert
- Gloss Black Grille
- Black Sill w/ Platinum Chrome Insert
- Bright Dual Exhaust Tips
- 19-Inch Black Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Dodge-Journey-2018-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$18,365
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Dodge Journey