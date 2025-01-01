$18,768+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - REAR DVD - REMOTE START
2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - REAR DVD - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$18,768
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,600KM
VIN 3C4PDDGG5JT412433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 412433
- Mileage 116,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Top-of-the-Line Trim - Exceptional Condition
Discover the ultimate blend of style and versatility in this accidentfree 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD, finished in bold Bruiser Grey. As the topoftheline Journey trim, the Crossroad ups the ante with a sporty appearance featuring 19inch black wheels, a sleek black grille, bodycolour front fascia, door handles and more. Premium black leather seating and Liquid Graphite interior accents create a refined cabin atmosphere, while upscale door trim panels add an extra touch of luxury. The Flexible Seating Group offers true adaptability with 7passenger seating, a tilting second row for effortless entry, and trizone climate controls with rear air conditioning to keep everyone comfortable. Keep rearseat passengers entertained with the Rear Seat Video Groups overhead 9inch video screen - perfect for movies and games on the go. The Driver Convenience Group enhances every journey with rear park assist, a rearview camera, and a universal garage door opener. Additional creature comforts include a power sunroof that invites the sky in, a heated steering wheel for chilly Saskatchewan mornings, and remote start for immediate cabin comfort. Integrated secondrow child booster seats underscore the Crossroads familyfriendly design, ensuring safety and convenience on every trip. Visit Saskatoon Auto Connection today to experience firsthand why this 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad is the perfect choice for drivers who demand style, tech, and practicality in one exceptional package.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Driver Convenience Package
- Flexible Seating Package
- Mopar All-Weather Package
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Rear Overhead DVD Screen (9-Inch)
- Power Moonroof
- Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 2nd-Row Integrated Child Booster Seats
- 2nd-Row Tilt n' Slide Easy-Entry Seat
- Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push-Button Start
- Tri-Zone Climate Control w/ Rear Air Conditioning
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Fog Lamps
- LED Taillamps
- Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails
- Body-Colour Fascia w/ Platinum Chrome Insert
- Gloss Black Grille
- 19-Inch "Black Noise" Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Bruiser Grey
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Dodge-Journey-2018-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$18,768
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Dodge Journey