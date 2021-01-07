Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Journey

118,846 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA! AWD!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA! AWD!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 6549694
  2. 6549694
  3. 6549694
  4. 6549694
  5. 6549694
  6. 6549694
  7. 6549694
  8. 6549694
  9. 6549694
  10. 6549694
  11. 6549694
  12. 6549694
  13. 6549694
  14. 6549694
  15. 6549694
  16. 6549694
  17. 6549694
  18. 6549694
  19. 6549694
  20. 6549694
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6549694
  • Stock #: P38149
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG6JT512756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,846 KM

Vehicle Description

In need of a midsize sport-utility that combines the smoother ride and better fuel economy of a car with the cargo space and roominess of an SUV? This 2018 AWD Dodge Journey is your right choice. It gives you a bit more space than a regular 2 row SUV. It has a third row of seats which can be used to carry more than 5 passengers when needed. And when go for monthly grocery or pick up some large objects just drop that third row and voila! It has 3.6L 6 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic. It also has Power doors locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Automatic headlights! Steering Wheel Audio Control! Back up Camera! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Satellite Radio! Dual Zone climate Control! CD player! Push Start! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2004 Ford F-150 STX ...
 202,538 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 266,479 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 1,234,141 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory