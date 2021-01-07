2018 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
In need of a midsize sport-utility that combines the smoother ride and better fuel economy of a car with the cargo space and roominess of an SUV? This 2018 AWD Dodge Journey is your right choice. It gives you a bit more space than a regular 2 row SUV. It has a third row of seats which can be used to carry more than 5 passengers when needed. And when go for monthly grocery or pick up some large objects just drop that third row and voila! It has 3.6L 6 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic. It also has Power doors locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Automatic headlights! Steering Wheel Audio Control! Back up Camera! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Satellite Radio! Dual Zone climate Control! CD player! Push Start! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
