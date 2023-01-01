Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

109,572 KM

Details Description Features

$24,555

+ tax & licensing
$24,555

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT - Accident Free! w/AWD, 3rd-row, Cruise, A/C

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT - Accident Free! w/AWD, 3rd-row, Cruise, A/C

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$24,555

+ taxes & licensing

109,572KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9713977
  • Stock #: 16585A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG5JT230060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16585A
  • Mileage 109,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Available now! Text 306-994-7980 for more information! OBrians Automotive has been serving Saskatchewan for nearly 15 years by offering services such as free delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, a 7-day Exchange Privilege, 132pt Inspection, and additional warranties and insurances are available! Need more reasons to consider OBrians Automotive? Heres a few of the awards weve won recently: 2019-2022 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2019-2022 Consumer Choice Award Winner, 2020-2022 CommunityVotes Best Used Car Dealer (Platinum), AutoTrader - Best Priced Dealer, and Canadian Business Review Board - Best Car Dealer in Saskatoon just to name a few. SXT - Accident Free! w/AWD, Third-row Seats, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This Dodge Journey offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This Dodge Journey SXT is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Black Side Roof Rails
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
79 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Remote USB Port
Audio input jack for mobile devices
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Seating

Cloth Bucket Seats

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
4.3 Touchscreen
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum
Radio: 4.3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

