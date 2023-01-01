2018 Dodge Journey

$24,555 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 5 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9713977

9713977 Stock #: 16585A

16585A VIN: 3C4PDDCG5JT230060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16585A

Mileage 109,572 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Black Side Roof Rails Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs) Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 79 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel 455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna Remote USB Port Audio input jack for mobile devices Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 4.3 Touchscreen Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum Radio: 4.3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.