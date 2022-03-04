Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

42,643 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START, AND MORE!!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8565158
  Stock #: P38896C
  VIN: MAJ3P1TE6JC211120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38896C
  • Mileage 42,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford has you covered if you're looking for the latest entertainment technology. This 2018 Ford EcoSport comes equipped with a large central touchscreen powered by the excellent Sync 3 infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.


Features include LED running lights, fog-lights, body-colored exterior accents, roof rails, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, rear floor mats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.


Powered by a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine that puts out 123 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.


All Credit Types Accepted!!


Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK.


Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

