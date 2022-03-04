$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-934-1822
2018 Ford EcoSport
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START, AND MORE!!
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8565158
- Stock #: P38896C
- VIN: MAJ3P1TE6JC211120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,643 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford has you covered if you're looking for the latest entertainment technology. This 2018 Ford EcoSport comes equipped with a large central touchscreen powered by the excellent Sync 3 infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Features include LED running lights, fog-lights, body-colored exterior accents, roof rails, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, rear floor mats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
Powered by a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine that puts out 123 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Vehicle Features
