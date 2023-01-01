Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

53,672 KM

$23,780

+ tax & licensing
$23,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

S FWD

2018 Ford EcoSport

S FWD

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$23,780

+ taxes & licensing

53,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9561406
  • Stock #: V-73728
  • VIN: MAJ3P1RE5JC247095

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-73728
  • Mileage 53,672 KM

FULLY RECONDITIONED / ECOSPORT S TRIM / FWD / 1.0L / 3 CYLINDER / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / USB Port / GREAT AS A CARPOOL VEHICLE! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

