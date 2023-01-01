$31,897+ tax & licensing
$31,897
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Ford Edge
2018 Ford Edge
SEL - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LEATHER - NAVIGATION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$31,897
+ taxes & licensing
99,427KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10201482
- Stock #: C23981
- VIN: 2FMPK4J91JBC23981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C23981
- Mileage 99,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
SecuriCode Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Smart Access Doors
18" Chrome Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
245hp/ 275lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
