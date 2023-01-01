Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

99,427 KM

Details Description Features

$31,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,897

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10201482
  2. 10201482
  3. 10201482
  4. 10201482
  5. 10201482
  6. 10201482
  7. 10201482
  8. 10201482
  9. 10201482
  10. 10201482
  11. 10201482
  12. 10201482
  13. 10201482
  14. 10201482
  15. 10201482
  16. 10201482
  17. 10201482
  18. 10201482
  19. 10201482
  20. 10201482
  21. 10201482
  22. 10201482
  23. 10201482
  24. 10201482
Contact Seller

$31,897

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,427KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201482
  • Stock #: C23981
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J91JBC23981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C23981
  • Mileage 99,427 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive


Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
SecuriCode Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Smart Access Doors
18" Chrome Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
245hp/ 275lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.


Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2023 Massimo MSA 400...
 0 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee L...
 157,900 KM
$22,208 + tax & lic
2013 Porsche Cayenne...
 130,790 KM
$32,892 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory