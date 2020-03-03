2018 Ford Edge

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- 150 amp alternator
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Regular Amplifier
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
- 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- 68.1 L Fuel Tank
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
- 3.36 Axle Ratio
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST
- GVWR: 2,512 kgs
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
