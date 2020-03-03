Menu
2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,517KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4785144
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2018 Ford Edge Titanium 2.0L B-Camera/ Nav/ Leather seats /Panoramic roof / 49,517KM

$26,999
With WARRANTY
No Extra Fees
*Call/Text for appointment OR schedule online!
(Open on Sundays) WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
306-270-0522
306-361-6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Panoramic roof
-Push buton
-Rear view Camera
-BTooth
-AWD
-Leather heated seats
-Leather-wrapped steering wheel
-Satellite radio
-Cruise control
- AM/FM Stereo
- CD Player
- Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Window
- Fog Lights
- Power Lights
- Child-Safety Locks

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • KEYPAD
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • 68.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
  • 3.36 Axle Ratio
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST
  • GVWR: 2,512 kgs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

