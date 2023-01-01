Menu
2018 Ford Escape

150,612 KM

Details Description Features

$22,473

+ tax & licensing
$22,473

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$22,473

+ taxes & licensing

150,612KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150062
  • Stock #: B88440
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD7JUB88440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B88440
  • Mileage 150,612 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
1.5L - 4 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
179hp/ 177lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

