$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
2018 Ford Escape
SEL Leather, Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise control
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10397679
- Stock #: T39480
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUD52735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T39480
- Mileage 97,558 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL, 1.5L ECOBOOST 4 cylinders engine and 6-Speed Automatic. It has Leather, Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise control, Hands-free calling and many more. Give us a call today! (306) 934-1822, all applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.