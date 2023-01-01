Menu
2018 Ford Escape

97,558 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

SEL Leather, Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise control

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10397679
  • Stock #: T39480
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUD52735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T39480
  • Mileage 97,558 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL, 1.5L ECOBOOST 4 cylinders engine and 6-Speed Automatic. It has Leather, Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise control, Hands-free calling and many more. Give us a call today! (306) 934-1822, all applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

