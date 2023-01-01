$30,970+ tax & licensing
$30,970
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium - AWD - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE - LOW KMS
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
40,760KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10621032
- Stock #: B47379
- VIN: 1FMCU9J94JUB47379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Adaptive Cruise Control
Forward Collision Warning with Brake Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System)
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane-Keeping System
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Vista Roof
Ambient Lighting
SYNC 3 with 8" Colour LCD Screen
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Lumbar and Recline
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Foot Activated Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
SecuriCode Invisible Keypad
Intelligent Access
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Active Park Assist
Parallel Park Out
Driver Alert
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Auto Start/ Stop
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
245hp/ 275lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
