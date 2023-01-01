Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

131,301 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Cruise control

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Cruise control

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  1. 10634853
  2. 10634853
  3. 10634853
  4. 10634853
  5. 10634853
  6. 10634853
  7. 10634853
  8. 10634853
  9. 10634853
  10. 10634853
  11. 10634853
  12. 10634853
  13. 10634853
  14. 10634853
  15. 10634853
  16. 10634853
  17. 10634853
  18. 10634853
  19. 10634853
  20. 10634853
  21. 10634853
  22. 10634853
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10634853
  • Stock #: XP134C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD3JUB64573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP134C
  • Mileage 131,301 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 FORD ESCAPE SE with 1.5L ECOBOOST and 6-Speed Automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle with Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Cruise control, Power seats, Bluetooth, Hands-free calling and many more. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 131,301 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 133,866 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 47,984 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory