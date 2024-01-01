Menu
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2018 Ford Escape

146,926 KM

Details Description Features

$18,655

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

2018 Ford Escape

SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$18,655

+ taxes & licensing

146,926KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD2JUB64385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B64385
  • Mileage 146,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Intelligent 4WD System


Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar & Recline
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
SYNC Voice Recognition Communications & Entertainment System
4.2" Colour LCD Screen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
911 Assist
AppLink
Smart-Charging USB Port
12V Powerpoints (x4)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Entry System
Power Windows w/ One-Touch-Down Driver's Side Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Sideview Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Mats
Cargo Protector
Rubber Cargo Mat


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry System
SecuriCode Invisible Keypad
Autolamp Automatic Halogen Reflector On/Off Headlamps
Configurable Daytime Running Lamps
Fog Lamps
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Roof Rack w/ Black Side Rails
Silver Skid Plates
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Active Grille Shutters


Drivers Assistance:

Rear View Camera
Cruise Control
Auto Start/Stop Technology
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control (RSC) & Curve Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

Intelligent 4WD System
1.5L EcoBoost - 4 Cylinder Engine
179hp/ 177lb-ft Torque
6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

