$18,655+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
2018 Ford Escape
SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$18,655
+ taxes & licensing
146,926KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD2JUB64385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Light Stone Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B64385
- Mileage 146,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Intelligent 4WD System
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar & Recline
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
SYNC Voice Recognition Communications & Entertainment System
4.2" Colour LCD Screen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
911 Assist
AppLink
Smart-Charging USB Port
12V Powerpoints (x4)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Entry System
Power Windows w/ One-Touch-Down Driver's Side Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Sideview Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Mats
Cargo Protector
Rubber Cargo Mat
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry System
SecuriCode Invisible Keypad
Autolamp Automatic Halogen Reflector On/Off Headlamps
Configurable Daytime Running Lamps
Fog Lamps
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Roof Rack w/ Black Side Rails
Silver Skid Plates
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Active Grille Shutters
Drivers Assistance:
Rear View Camera
Cruise Control
Auto Start/Stop Technology
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control (RSC) & Curve Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
Intelligent 4WD System
1.5L EcoBoost - 4 Cylinder Engine
179hp/ 177lb-ft Torque
6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
$18,655
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Ford Escape