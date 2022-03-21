Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The Ford Escape is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford Escape Titanium. The Escape Titanium is well maintained and has just 46,216km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...
