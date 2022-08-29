$29,400+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE - Pwr Seats, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 9087262
- Stock #: 4662A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2018 Ford Escape SE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Escape SE, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Escape SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE Escape 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
