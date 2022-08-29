Menu
2018 Ford Escape

49,585 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

SE - Pwr Seats, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

49,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9087262
  • Stock #: 4662A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2018 Ford Escape SE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Escape SE, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Escape SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE Escape 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

