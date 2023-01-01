Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

26,403 KM

Details Description

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Nav, Pano Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Nav, Pano Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

  1. 9510589
  2. 9510589
  3. 9510589
  4. 9510589
  5. 9510589
  6. 9510589
  7. 9510589
  8. 9510589
  9. 9510589
  10. 9510589
  11. 9510589
  12. 9510589
  13. 9510589
  14. 9510589
  15. 9510589
  16. 9510589
  17. 9510589
  18. 9510589
  19. 9510589
  20. 9510589
  21. 9510589
  22. 9510589
  23. 9510589
  24. 9510589
  25. 9510589
  26. 9510589
  27. 9510589
  28. 9510589
  29. 9510589
  30. 9510589
  31. 9510589
  32. 9510589
  33. 9510589
  34. 9510589
  35. 9510589
  36. 9510589
  37. 9510589
  38. 9510589
  39. 9510589
  40. 9510589
  41. 9510589
  42. 9510589
  43. 9510589
  44. 9510589
  45. 9510589
Contact Seller

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

26,403KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9510589
  • Stock #: V-68138
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD9JUC14182

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,403 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Escape SE - Clean Carfax. Tech interface features advanced voice control. Steering and handling feel more like that of a car than SUV. Useful space for cargo and small personal items. Comes with Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;In-Dash CD;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2022 Tesla Model Y P...
 5,370 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE w...
 106,476 KM
$12,590 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX w/...
 144,462 KM
$15,590 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory