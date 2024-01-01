$31,444+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
XLT - 4x4 - 302A GROUP - XTR PKG - LOCAL VEHICLE
2018 Ford F-150
XLT - 4x4 - 302A GROUP - XTR PKG - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$31,444
+ taxes & licensing
136,525KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP2JKC75066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C75066
- Mileage 136,525 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
6.5-ft. Bed - SuperCrew 4x4
Equipment Group 302A:
SYNC 3 w/ 8" Colour LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)
Remote Start System
Reverse Sensing System
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Power-Adjustable Pedals
4.2" Instrument Cluster Productivity Screen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Manual-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/ Power, Heated Glass & Integrated Turn Signal Indicators
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Underseat Storage
XLT Power Equipment Group:
110V Power Outlets (x2)
Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Privacy Glass & Defroster
LED Box Lighting
XTR Package:
18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
Chrome Grille w/ Silver Accents
Chrome Front Tow Hooks
Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles
Chrome Step Bars & Exhaust Tip
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
911 Assist
AppLink
12V Inputs
Illuminated Entry System
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry System
SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
Halogen Headlamps
Autolamp Automatic On/Off Headlamps w/ Rainlamp Feature
Halogen Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Trailer Hookup Light
Chrome Bumpers
Active Grille Shutter System
Drivers Assistance:
Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cruise Control
Auto Start-Stop Technology
Hill Start Assist
AdvanceTrac w/ RSC (Roll Stability Control)
Performance Features:
4x4
2.7L EcoBoost Twin-Turbocharged - 6 Cylinder Engine
325hp/ 400lb-ft Torque
10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission w/ Progressive Range Select
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Equipment Group 302A:
SYNC 3 w/ 8" Colour LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)
Remote Start System
Reverse Sensing System
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Power-Adjustable Pedals
4.2" Instrument Cluster Productivity Screen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Manual-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/ Power, Heated Glass & Integrated Turn Signal Indicators
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Underseat Storage
XLT Power Equipment Group:
110V Power Outlets (x2)
Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Privacy Glass & Defroster
LED Box Lighting
XTR Package:
18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
Chrome Grille w/ Silver Accents
Chrome Front Tow Hooks
Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles
Chrome Step Bars & Exhaust Tip
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
911 Assist
AppLink
12V Inputs
Illuminated Entry System
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry System
SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
Halogen Headlamps
Autolamp Automatic On/Off Headlamps w/ Rainlamp Feature
Halogen Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Trailer Hookup Light
Chrome Bumpers
Active Grille Shutter System
Drivers Assistance:
Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cruise Control
Auto Start-Stop Technology
Hill Start Assist
AdvanceTrac w/ RSC (Roll Stability Control)
Performance Features:
4x4
2.7L EcoBoost Twin-Turbocharged - 6 Cylinder Engine
325hp/ 400lb-ft Torque
10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission w/ Progressive Range Select
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 - HARMAN KARDON - MOONROOF - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE 88,109 KM $35,889 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - FENDER AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE 51,484 KM $34,285 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,444
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Ford F-150