Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>6.5-ft. Bed - SuperCrew 4x4<br /><br /><br />Equipment Group 302A:<br /><br />SYNC 3 w/ 8 Colour LCD Capacitive Touchscreen<br />Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br />Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)<br />Remote Start System<br />Reverse Sensing System<br />Heated Front Seats<br />10-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjust<br />Power-Adjustable Pedals<br />4.2 Instrument Cluster Productivity Screen<br />SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br />Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br />Manual-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/ Power, Heated Glass & Integrated Turn Signal Indicators<br />Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br />Rear Underseat Storage<br /><br /><br />XLT Power Equipment Group:<br /><br />110V Power Outlets (x2)<br />Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Privacy Glass & Defroster<br />LED Box Lighting<br /><br /><br />XTR Package:<br /><br />18 Chrome-Like PVD Wheels<br />Chrome Grille w/ Silver Accents<br />Chrome Front Tow Hooks<br />Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles<br />Chrome Step Bars & Exhaust Tip<br /><br /><br />6-Speaker AM/FM/CD Audio System<br />Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br />911 Assist<br />AppLink<br />12V Inputs<br />Illuminated Entry System<br />Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br />Power Windows<br />Power Door Locks<br />Air Conditioning<br /><br /><br />Exterior Features:<br /><br />Remote Keyless Entry System<br />SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad<br />Halogen Headlamps<br />Autolamp Automatic On/Off Headlamps w/ Rainlamp Feature<br />Halogen Fog Lamps<br />Tow Package<br />Trailer Hookup Light<br />Chrome Bumpers<br />Active Grille Shutter System<br /><br /><br />Drivers Assistance:<br /><br />Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist<br />Cruise Control<br />Auto Start-Stop Technology<br />Hill Start Assist<br />AdvanceTrac w/ RSC (Roll Stability Control)<br /><br /><br />Performance Features:<br /><br />4x4<br />2.7L EcoBoost Twin-Turbocharged - 6 Cylinder Engine<br />325hp/ 400lb-ft Torque<br />10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission w/ Progressive Range Select<br /><br /><br />Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br /><span><br />This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br /></span><span><br />At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2018 Ford F-150

136,525 KM

Details Description Features

$31,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - 4x4 - 302A GROUP - XTR PKG - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - 4x4 - 302A GROUP - XTR PKG - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11324578
  2. 11324578
Contact Seller

$31,444

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,525KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP2JKC75066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C75066
  • Mileage 136,525 KM

Vehicle Description

6.5-ft. Bed - SuperCrew 4x4


Equipment Group 302A:

SYNC 3 w/ 8" Colour LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)
Remote Start System
Reverse Sensing System
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Power-Adjustable Pedals
4.2" Instrument Cluster Productivity Screen
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Manual-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/ Power, Heated Glass & Integrated Turn Signal Indicators
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Underseat Storage


XLT Power Equipment Group:

110V Power Outlets (x2)
Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Privacy Glass & Defroster
LED Box Lighting


XTR Package:

18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
Chrome Grille w/ Silver Accents
Chrome Front Tow Hooks
Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles
Chrome Step Bars & Exhaust Tip


6-Speaker AM/FM/CD Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
911 Assist
AppLink
12V Inputs
Illuminated Entry System
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry System
SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
Halogen Headlamps
Autolamp Automatic On/Off Headlamps w/ Rainlamp Feature
Halogen Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Trailer Hookup Light
Chrome Bumpers
Active Grille Shutter System


Drivers Assistance:

Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cruise Control
Auto Start-Stop Technology
Hill Start Assist
AdvanceTrac w/ RSC (Roll Stability Control)


Performance Features:

4x4
2.7L EcoBoost Twin-Turbocharged - 6 Cylinder Engine
325hp/ 400lb-ft Torque
10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission w/ Progressive Range Select


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik Quattro S-Line - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - BANG AND OLUFSEN - VIRTUAL COCKPIT - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik Quattro S-Line - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - BANG AND OLUFSEN - VIRTUAL COCKPIT - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE 82,265 KM $34,925 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 - HARMAN KARDON - MOONROOF - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 - HARMAN KARDON - MOONROOF - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE 88,109 KM $35,889 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - FENDER AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - FENDER AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE 51,484 KM $34,285 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,444

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150