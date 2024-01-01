Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!</b><br> <br> Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 117,060 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EB8JKF31621 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EB8JKF31621</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$181.76</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2018 Ford F-150

117,060 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - Siriusxm

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - Siriusxm

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 11500379
  2. 11500379
  3. 11500379
  4. 11500379
  5. 11500379
  6. 11500379
  7. 11500379
  8. 11500379
  9. 11500379
  10. 11500379
  11. 11500379
  12. 11500379
  13. 11500379
  14. 11500379
  15. 11500379
  16. 11500379
  17. 11500379
  18. 11500379
  19. 11500379
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB8JKF31621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2710C
  • Mileage 117,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 117,060 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EB8JKF31621.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.76 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium - Sunroof for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium - Sunroof 143,850 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Trendline - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Trendline - Aluminum Wheels 146,317 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth - Onstar for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth - Onstar 198,394 KM $18,400 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150