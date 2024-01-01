$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT - Bluetooth - Siriusxm
2018 Ford F-150
XLT - Bluetooth - Siriusxm
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB8JKF31621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2710C
- Mileage 117,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 117,060 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EB8JKF31621.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.76 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
