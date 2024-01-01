Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

207,359 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12046759

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1735333891
  2. 1735333891
  3. 1735333891
  4. 1735333892
  5. 1735333891
  6. 1735333892
  7. 1735333892
  8. 1735333892
  9. 1735333892
  10. 1735333891
  11. 1735333892
  12. 1735333892
  13. 1735333892
  14. 1735333892
  15. 1735333891
  16. 1735333891
  17. 1735333891
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,359KM
VIN 1FTFW1E54JFC83925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,359 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2020 Jeep Compass for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Jeep Compass 133,595 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 65,590 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 125,344 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150