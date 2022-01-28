$36,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 7 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8229993

8229993 VIN: 1FTFW1E51JFC49876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,795 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Power pedals Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Garage door opener Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Sunroof Rear Sliding Window Comfort Dual Climate Controls Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Run flat tires Side Head Curtain Airbag Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Front Split Bench Seat AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Standard Seating: 6 Anti Start Theft Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

