2018 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew 4WD, Nav., Backup Cam 5.0L
Location
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
178,795KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8229993
- VIN: 1FTFW1E51JFC49876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,795 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 2018 Lariat Crew 4x4, fully equipped with Leather, Sunroofs, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Trailer Pkg., Bluetooth, Front Cooled Seats, and more.!! Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Financing Available. Call or text 306-280-5523
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Dual Climate Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Run flat tires
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Front Split Bench Seat
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 6
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2