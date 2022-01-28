Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

178,795 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 4WD, Nav., Backup Cam 5.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 4WD, Nav., Backup Cam 5.0L

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 8229993
  2. 8229993
  3. 8229993
  4. 8229993
  5. 8229993
  6. 8229993
  7. 8229993
  8. 8229993
  9. 8229993
  10. 8229993
  11. 8229993
  12. 8229993
  13. 8229993
  14. 8229993
  15. 8229993
  16. 8229993
  17. 8229993
  18. 8229993
  19. 8229993
  20. 8229993
  21. 8229993
  22. 8229993
  23. 8229993
  24. 8229993
  25. 8229993
  26. 8229993
  27. 8229993
  28. 8229993
  29. 8229993
  30. 8229993
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,795KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8229993
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E51JFC49876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2018 Lariat Crew 4x4, fully equipped with Leather, Sunroofs, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Trailer Pkg., Bluetooth, Front Cooled Seats, and more.!! Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Financing Available. Call or text 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Dual Climate Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Run flat tires
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Front Split Bench Seat
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 6
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 221,643 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 184,233 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 245,580 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory