2018 Ford F-150

50,505 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,505KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8324751
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EB7JKF18064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,505 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4X4 3.5L 50,505KM 6.5F LONG BOX

$34,999

**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**

No Extra Fees
With Warranty
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon

Call/Text for appointment

306 955 5566
306 361 6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-BACK UP CAMERA

-B-Tooth
-SPRAYED BEDLINER
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-POWER STEERING
-AIR CONDITION
-TOUCH SCREEN
-HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR
-SATELLITE RADIO
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

