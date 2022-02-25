$34,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCAB
Location
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
50,505KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8324751
- VIN: 1FTEX1EB7JKF18064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 50,505 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4X4 3.5L 50,505KM 6.5F LONG BOX
**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-BACK UP CAMERA
-B-Tooth
-SPRAYED BEDLINER
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-POWER STEERING
-AIR CONDITION
-TOUCH SCREEN
-HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR
-SATELLITE RADIO
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
