Listing ID: 8324751

8324751 VIN: 1FTEX1EB7JKF18064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 50,505 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Interior Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

