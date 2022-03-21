$37,999+ tax & licensing
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Nova Auto Centre
501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
27,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8759522
- Stock #: C222
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB8JKF25074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 27,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Nova Auto Centre
501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9