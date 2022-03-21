Menu
2018 Ford F-150

27,336 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

27,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8759522
  Stock #: C222
  VIN: 1FTEW1EB8JKF25074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 27,336 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

