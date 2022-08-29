$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 7 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9070807

9070807 Stock #: T39022A

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # T39022A

Mileage 110,768 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Interior Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start-stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.