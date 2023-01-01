Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

166,253 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612712
  • Stock #: 64226

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64226
  • Mileage 166,253 KM

Vehicle Description

F-150King Ranch

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Auxiliary Audio Input
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology GVWR: 6 750 lbs Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 162,729 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 112,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
166,253 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory