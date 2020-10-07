2018 Ford F-350

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Powertrain Dual Rear Wheels Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM HD shock absorbers Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Cab Clearance lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Transmission w/Oil Cooler Regular Amplifier KEYPAD Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leather Door Trim Insert Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Power Rear Window w/Defroster 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light HD 200 Amp Alternator Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors 183.6 L Fuel Tank Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) -inc: 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum Machine Finished -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Coloured Rear Step Bumper Passenger Seat and Cross Traffic Alert Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material BLIS Blind Spot 6530# Maximum Payload

