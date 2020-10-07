Menu
2018 Ford F-350

26,004 KM

Details Description Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW King Ranch

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW King Ranch

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

26,004KM
Used
2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW King Ranch Dually 6.7L Diesel Crew Cab w/Long Box FULLY LOADED

ONLY 26,004 KMS

$69,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty

**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522
306 361 6889
www.maxmotors.ca

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-NAVIGATION SYSTEM
-PANORAMIC SUNROOF
-BACK UP CAMERA
-BRAKE ASSIST
-360 CAMERA
-BLIND SPOT MONITOR
-LEATHER HEATED/COOLING SEATS
-PANORAMIC MOONROOF
-POWER SLIDING MIRRORS
-TOW PACKAGE
-TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
-Automatic locking hubs
-Auxilliary transmission cooler
-Clock: In-radio display
-Coil front spring
-Daytime running lights
-Driveline Traction Control
-Dusk sensing headlights
-Engine immobilizer
-External temperature display
-Fixed antenna
-4 DoorFold-up cushion rear seats
-Front and rear reading lights
-Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
-Fuel Capacity: 48.0 gal.
-Gross vehicle weight: 14,000 lbs
-Headlights off auto delay
-Instrumentation: Low fuel level
-Interior air filtration
-Leaf rear spring
-Leaf rear suspension
-Max cargo capacity: 52 cu.ft.
-Non-independent front suspension classification
-Overhead console: Full with storage
-SiriusXM Satellite RadioSpare
-Deployable Running Boards
-Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps
-Reading Lights
-Telescoping Steering Wheel
-Traction Control
-Intermittent Wipers
-Voice-Activated Navigation

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed antenna
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
HD shock absorbers
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Regular Amplifier
KEYPAD
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leather Door Trim Insert
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
HD 200 Amp Alternator
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) -inc: 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum Machine Finished -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Passenger Seat
and Cross Traffic Alert
Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
BLIS Blind Spot
6530# Maximum Payload

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-XXXX

306-270-0522

