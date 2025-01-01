$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Flex
Limited AWD
2018 Ford Flex
Limited AWD
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic (UX)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3200
- Mileage 257,495 KM
Vehicle Description
495 KM
Exterior: Ingot Silver Metallic | Interior: Premium Charcoal Black Leather
**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**LOADED LIMITED TRIM
**SONY SOUND SYSTEM SPEAKERS
**SUNROOF
**LEATHER
Looking for a spacious
and stylish SUV that's ready to handle Saskatchewan roads in all seasons? Check out this fully loaded 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD
this full-size crossover is in mint condition and ready for your next adventure.
Key Features of the 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD:
3.5L V6 Engine smooth power delivery & confident highway performance
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) enhanced traction in all weather conditions
6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission
7-Passenger Seating with 3rd Row
Premium Charcoal Black Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats with Power Adjustments & Memory Settings
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8" Touchscreen
Navigation System with Voice Activation
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
Sony® Premium 12-Speaker Audio System
Power Liftgate
Rearview Camera with Reverse Sensing System
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start & Remote Start
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Adjustable Pedals with Memory Function
18" Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lights & HID Headlamps
Roof Rails & Rear Privacy Glass
Fuel Economy: Approx. 13.2L/100km (combined)
With its roomy interior
or anyone looking for a versatile SUV with bold style and comfort.
In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Approved!
At Platinum Auto Sport
we offer flexible in-house auto financing solutions for all credit situations. Whether you have good credit
we work hard to get you driving the vehicle you deserve.
Quick & Easy Financing Approval
Competitive Rates & Payment Options
Credit Rebuilding Programs Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Serving Saskatoon
Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan
Don't Miss This Fully Loaded 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD A Great Value SUV That Won't Last Long!
Visit us today or apply online from the comfort of your home.
Dealership: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call/Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply for Financing Now: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Your Saskatoon Destination for Quality Used Vehicles and In-House Financing for All Credit Types!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Flex-2018-id12246125.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-955-2111