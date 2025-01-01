Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>495 KM Exterior: Ingot Silver Metallic | Interior: Premium Charcoal Black Leather **NO ACCIDENTS **AWD **LOADED LIMITED TRIM **SONY SOUND SYSTEM SPEAKERS **SUNROOF **LEATHER Looking for a spacious</p> <p> and stylish SUV thats ready to handle Saskatchewan roads in all seasons? Check out this fully loaded 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD</p> <p> this full-size crossover is in mint condition and ready for your next adventure. Key Features of the 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD: 3.5L V6 Engine smooth power delivery & confident highway performance All-Wheel Drive (AWD) enhanced traction in all weather conditions 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission 7-Passenger Seating with 3rd Row Premium Charcoal Black Leather Seats Heated Front Seats with Power Adjustments & Memory Settings SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8 Touchscreen Navigation System with Voice Activation Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Compatibility Sony® Premium 12-Speaker Audio System Power Liftgate Rearview Camera with Reverse Sensing System Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start & Remote Start Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Adjustable Pedals with Memory Function 18 Aluminum Wheels Fog Lights & HID Headlamps Roof Rails & Rear Privacy Glass Fuel Economy: Approx. 13.2L/100km (combined) With its roomy interior</p> <p> or anyone looking for a versatile SUV with bold style and comfort. In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Approved! At Platinum Auto Sport</p> <p> we offer flexible in-house auto financing solutions for all credit situations. Whether you have good credit</p> <p> we work hard to get you driving the vehicle you deserve. Quick & Easy Financing Approval Competitive Rates & Payment Options Credit Rebuilding Programs Available Trade-Ins Welcome Serving Saskatoon</p> <p> Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan Dont Miss This Fully Loaded 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD A Great Value SUV That Wont Last Long! Visit us today or apply online from the comfort of your home. Dealership: 330 22nd Street West</p> <p> SK Call/Text: (306) 955-2111 Apply for Financing Now: www.platinumautosport.com Platinum Auto Sport Your Saskatoon Destination for Quality Used Vehicles and In-House Financing for All Credit Types!</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Flex-2018-id12246125.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Flex-2018-id12246125.html</a>

2018 Ford Flex

257,495 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Flex

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12512776

2018 Ford Flex

Limited AWD

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
257,495KM
VIN 2FMHK6D86JBA00192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic (UX)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3200
  • Mileage 257,495 KM

Vehicle Description

495 KM
Exterior: Ingot Silver Metallic | Interior: Premium Charcoal Black Leather

**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**LOADED LIMITED TRIM
**SONY SOUND SYSTEM SPEAKERS
**SUNROOF
**LEATHER

Looking for a spacious


and stylish SUV that's ready to handle Saskatchewan roads in all seasons? Check out this fully loaded 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD


this full-size crossover is in mint condition and ready for your next adventure.

Key Features of the 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD:
3.5L V6 Engine smooth power delivery & confident highway performance

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) enhanced traction in all weather conditions

6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission

7-Passenger Seating with 3rd Row

Premium Charcoal Black Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats with Power Adjustments & Memory Settings

SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8" Touchscreen

Navigation System with Voice Activation

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility

Sony® Premium 12-Speaker Audio System

Power Liftgate

Rearview Camera with Reverse Sensing System

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert

Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start & Remote Start

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Adjustable Pedals with Memory Function

18" Aluminum Wheels

Fog Lights & HID Headlamps

Roof Rails & Rear Privacy Glass

Fuel Economy: Approx. 13.2L/100km (combined)

With its roomy interior


or anyone looking for a versatile SUV with bold style and comfort.

In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Approved!
At Platinum Auto Sport


we offer flexible in-house auto financing solutions for all credit situations. Whether you have good credit


we work hard to get you driving the vehicle you deserve.

Quick & Easy Financing Approval
Competitive Rates & Payment Options
Credit Rebuilding Programs Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Serving Saskatoon


Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan

Don't Miss This Fully Loaded 2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD A Great Value SUV That Won't Last Long!
Visit us today or apply online from the comfort of your home.

Dealership: 330 22nd Street West


SK
Call/Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply for Financing Now: www.platinumautosport.com

Platinum Auto Sport Your Saskatoon Destination for Quality Used Vehicles and In-House Financing for All Credit Types!


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Flex-2018-id12246125.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No accidents
Bad Credit
powerful
Saskatoon
or no credit
Regina
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
and no accident history
Moose Jaw
2018 Ford Flex Limited AWD Fully Loaded
SK VIN: 2FMHK6D86JBA00192 | Mileage: 257
SK. With a sleek Ingot Silver Metallic exterior
luxurious Charcoal Black leather interior
confident AWD capability
and luxury-level features
the 2018 Ford Flex Limited is perfect for growing families
long-distance commuters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 117,063 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box 109,168 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD SuperCrew for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD SuperCrew 117,485 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2018 Ford Flex