$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2018 Ford Flex
SEL
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9836924
- Stock #: BP2167C
- VIN: 2FMGK5C85JBA02328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,284 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Edge SEL $21,995 Plus Tax
3.5 6 Cyl., VIN# 2FMGK5C85JBA02328 178,824 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Seven Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Nav, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Hitch, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.
For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056.
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3.
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You.........Read Less2FMGK5C85JBA02328
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.