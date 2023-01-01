Menu
2018 Ford Flex

178,284 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2018 Ford Flex

2018 Ford Flex

SEL

2018 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836924
  • Stock #: BP2167C
  • VIN: 2FMGK5C85JBA02328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,284 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Edge SEL $21,995 Plus Tax
3.5 6 Cyl., VIN# 2FMGK5C85JBA02328 178,824 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Seven Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Nav, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Hitch, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More.

FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.

For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056.

Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3.

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You.........Read Less2FMGK5C85JBA02328

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

