Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

54,486 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SEL sunroof, heated seats, back-up sensors, backup camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

SEL sunroof, heated seats, back-up sensors, backup camera

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 10191051
  2. 10191051
  3. 10191051
  4. 10191051
  5. 10191051
  6. 10191051
  7. 10191051
  8. 10191051
  9. 10191051
  10. 10191051
  11. 10191051
  12. 10191051
  13. 10191051
  14. 10191051
  15. 10191051
  16. 10191051
  17. 10191051
  18. 10191051
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191051
  • Stock #: P39422C
  • VIN: 1FADP3M27JL253638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39422C
  • Mileage 54,486 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatchback, 2.0L 4 cylinder, sunroof, heated seats, back-up sensors, backup camera, no accidents, 54,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2015 Mazda CX-5 GT l...
 135,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango G...
 193,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SEL ...
 54,486 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory