$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium
2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FA6P0D90JR163916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T39826
- Mileage 130,840 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without comprimise. This 2018 Ford Fusion is for sale today.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 130,840 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is Titanium. This ultra cool Fusion Titanium comes with unique aluminum wheels, SYNC3 entertainment, heated front seats, a premium Sony 12 speaker audio system, reverse sensing system with backup camera, LED signature lighting, aluminum sport pedals, remote engine start, a rear spoiler plus dual zone climate control and power leather seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0D90JR163916.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without comprimise. This 2018 Ford Fusion is for sale today.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 130,840 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is Titanium. This ultra cool Fusion Titanium comes with unique aluminum wheels, SYNC3 entertainment, heated front seats, a premium Sony 12 speaker audio system, reverse sensing system with backup camera, LED signature lighting, aluminum sport pedals, remote engine start, a rear spoiler plus dual zone climate control and power leather seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0D90JR163916.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
2018 Ford Fusion Titanium 130,840 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper - Aluminum Wheels 124,929 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation 116,347 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Village Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2018 Ford Fusion