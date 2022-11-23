$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2018 Ford Fusion
SE -| Leather, Navigation, Remote Start
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9427602
- Stock #: 4905A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,464 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Fusion SE- Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Fusion SE, 4D Sedan, 1.5L EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Stop Start, Body Colour Door Handles with Chrome Inserts, Bright Exterior Door and Window Trim Mouldings, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Fusion SE Luxury Package, Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Intelligent Access with Remote Start System, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Upgraded Exterior Mirrors.This Fusion SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE Fusion 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
