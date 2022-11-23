Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

17,464 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
SE -| Leather, Navigation, Remote Start

SE -| Leather, Navigation, Remote Start

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

17,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9427602
  • Stock #: 4905A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,464 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Fusion SE- Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Fusion SE, 4D Sedan, 1.5L EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Stop Start, Body Colour Door Handles with Chrome Inserts, Bright Exterior Door and Window Trim Mouldings, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Fusion SE Luxury Package, Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Intelligent Access with Remote Start System, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Upgraded Exterior Mirrors.This Fusion SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE Fusion 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: Engine Block Heater
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

