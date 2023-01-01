2018 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 6 3 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10067022

10067022 Stock #: RF1639

RF1639 VIN: 1FA6P8TH2J5161160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 23,631 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.