Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Transit

133,225 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle
12046792

2018 Ford Transit

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1735337420
  2. 1735337420
  3. 1735337420
  4. 1735337420
  5. 1735337420
  6. 1735337420
  7. 1735337420
  8. 1735337420
  9. 1735337420
  10. 1735337420
  11. 1735337420
  12. 1735337420
  13. 1735337420
  14. 1735337420
  15. 1735337420
  16. 1735337420
  17. 1735337420
  18. 1735337420
  19. 1735337421
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,225KM
VIN 1FTYE2YM9JKB00479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 133,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 80,857 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Transit for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford Transit 133,225 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 244,420 KM $24,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit