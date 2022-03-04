Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

26,646 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

$45,999

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

DENALI 6 SEATS

DENALI 6 SEATS

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$45,999

26,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8559092
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLSXJZ111690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,646 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Acadia DENALI 3.6L V6 4X4 26,646KM 7 SEATS

$45,999

No Extra Fees

With Warranty

**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**

Call for appointment

306 955 5566

306 361 6889

3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

LUXURY LEATHER SEATS

SIRIUS XM

POWER PANORAMIC ROOF

DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

SIDE BLIND ZONE LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE

REAR CAMERA

NAVIGATION

ADAPTIVE CRUIZE CONTROL

HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

PUSH BUTTON START

POWER FOLDING SEATS

REMOTE START


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

