$45,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-270-0522
2018 GMC Acadia
DENALI 6 SEATS
Location
Max Motors Auto Sales
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
306-270-0522
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8559092
- VIN: 1GKKNXLSXJZ111690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 26,646 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Acadia DENALI 3.6L V6 4X4 26,646KM 7 SEATS
$45,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**
Call for appointment
306 955 5566
306 361 6889
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
LUXURY LEATHER SEATS
SIRIUS XM
POWER PANORAMIC ROOF
DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
SIDE BLIND ZONE LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE
REAR CAMERA
NAVIGATION
ADAPTIVE CRUIZE CONTROL
HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
PUSH BUTTON START
POWER FOLDING SEATS
REMOTE START
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.