2018 GMC Savana

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Conventional Spare Tire WiFi Hotspot ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (341 hp [254.3 kW] @ 5400 rpm 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler.

