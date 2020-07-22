+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* $500 Student Bonus Offer on the purchase of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Current Students, Recent Graduates & Full/Part-Time Students Eligible. Offer valid until August 31, 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Savana 3500 LT, Extended Passenger Van, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, Cloth, 150 Amp Alternator, 15-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Config), 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear air conditioning, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Centre Caps.This Savana 3500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC LT Savana 3500 Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive.
