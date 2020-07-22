Menu
2018 GMC Savana

56,176 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2018 GMC Savana

2018 GMC Savana

Passenger LT- 15 Passenger, Trailering Pkg, Back Up Camera

2018 GMC Savana

Passenger LT- 15 Passenger, Trailering Pkg, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

56,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5639823
  • Stock #: 2990A
  • VIN: 1GJZ7PFGXJ1162724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Medium Pewter
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 56,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* $500 Student Bonus Offer on the purchase of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Current Students, Recent Graduates & Full/Part-Time Students Eligible. Offer valid until August 31, 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Savana 3500 LT, Extended Passenger Van, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, Cloth, 150 Amp Alternator, 15-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Config), 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear air conditioning, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Centre Caps.This Savana 3500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC LT Savana 3500 Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (341 hp [254.3 kW] @ 5400 rpm 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

