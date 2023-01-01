2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$39,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 2 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10550358

10550358 Stock #: RF1805

RF1805 VIN: 3GTU2NEJ6JG158754

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RF1805

Mileage 164,275 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.